Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is one of the popular stars in the Indian film industry. He is well known for performing in films like Saudagar, Angaar, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gardish, Khalnayak and many more. While he is one of the acclaimed actors, he was once accused of allegedly molesting Tabu.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, began her career as a teen actress in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan in 1985. However, she debuted as a leading lady in the 1991 film Coolie No 1.

The actress, who has charted quite a journey in the entertainment industry, has played leading lady to all major actors of the generation. However, Tabu has never worked with Jackie Shroff. Interestingly, it turns out there is a reason behind it.

If Orissa Post’s report has to be believed, Tabu’s older sister Farah co-starred with Jackie Shroff in the crime drama Diljalaa, which also starred Tanuja and Danny Denzongpa. Tabu frequently accompanied her sister on movie sets when she was a teenager. While the film was being made, Danny Denzongpa hosted a reception for the cast members.

Farah allegedly stated that a very inebriated Jackie attempted to assault Tabu at Danny’s house, but the older actor stepped in and stopped him, according to reports from the time. Although the issue was initially kept quiet, Farah later made claims against Jackie that ignited a significant media storm.

It’s interesting to note that throughout her entire career, Tabu never spoke about the encounter or acted as a leading lady alongside Jackie Shroff.

The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian distinction, was given to the actress in 2011, but she has also built an incredible career on her own. In addition, Tabu has won various honours, including six Filmfare Awards, including a record four for Best Actress (Critics), and two National Film Awards for Best Actress.

