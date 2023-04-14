Anurag Kashyap is one of the few directors who never ever minces his words. The director is recently in the news for his film Kennedy getting a premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. A few years ago, Kashyap discussed the Box Office failures of the film and Studios shutting down in India.

A few years ago, Disney UTV shut down its film production unit. Kashyap elaborated on why studios were falling apart, and films were falling flat at the Box Office. He hinted that the humongous fee stars are offered in our fraternity and slyly asked everyone to take a guess.

However, Anurag Kashyap refrained from blaming the actors and their unimaginable fees for being the reasons for huge budgets and box office failures. Scroll down to read his interesting take.

In 2016, while promoting his film Akira, Anurag Kashyap had a candid chat with Cinestaan, where he clearly called out Hindi Film actors for being overpaid. The Kennedy director, however, directly blamed studios for this behaviour.

Kashyap said, “We had four Bollywood actors (Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan) in the Forbes highest-paid actors whereas the rest were Hollywood actors. Films starring the Hollywood actors earn in millions and billions, but ours earn a maximum max Rs300 crore. But still, there are Indian actors in that list. So if you see the ratio on the list, business of the film vs income of the actor, there is a huge disparity.” The director continued, “Actors from the industry where film earn Rs 300 crore is in the list and on the other hand, there are films which earn USD1.2 billion in other industries and the actors are even below our actors in the list. So I hope you got where the issue is.”

However, not blaming the actors, The Gangs of Wasseypur director said, “I am not blaming the actors for this, all the blame should be passed on to the producers as they are ready to pay the actor such a high amount. Why wouldn’t the actor take that money? If someone pays me, even I would take that.”

Anurag Kashyap might have a valid point here since most of the A-listers in the industry have hiked their fee and charge unimaginable amounts, with the five actors, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, reportedly charging 100 crores plus for their films.

