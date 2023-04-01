Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime film Gangs of Wasseypur is regarded as one of the best films ever made in India. Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and other stars shot to fame overnight after it was released in 2012. Interestingly, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan also had a chance to be part of the film but lost it due to his outrageous demands.

The actor-turned-politician is one of the most popular actors in Bhojpuri cinema. While he has worked in Hindi as well as Telugu cinema, he has also participated in reality shows like Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Ravi Kishan recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, wherein he addressed rumours about his outrageous demands, like litres of milk to bathe in and a bed of roses to sleep on. He also admitted to being arrogant, due to which he lost a role in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Kishan said, “Main doodh se nahata tha aur gulaab ki pankhuriyon pe sota tha. Mujhe aisa lagta tha ke main actor hoon aur yeh sab bahut zaroori hai. Log jab aapko Al Pacino aur Robert De Niro ki filmein dikhane lagte hain, aur bolte hain ke yeh actors aisa karte they, tum bhi karo… Godfather 500 baar dikha diye, aur main desi breed ka kalakar. Khair, yeh sab naatak kiye they ki isse mahaul banta hai. Mujhe lagta tha ke main doodh se naha ke jaunga toh yeh charcha rahegi ki yeh doodh se nahata hai.”

“Gangs of Wasseypur film mein humein liye nahi kyunki woh bole kaun layega 25 litre doodh roz, aur kaun nehlayega, isse achcha lete hi nahi. Mera nuksaan bhi hua. Phir yeh sab chhod diye. Achanak jab aap fakiriyat se aate hain aur kuch paa lete hain aur aap chakachaund… Bambai mayanagri hai bahut badi, aapko paglaane mein time nahi lagta. Bambai turant paagal bana sakti hai aapko. Har jagah se paise baras rahe hain, jahan jaa rahe hain log photo le rahe hain. Initial stage mein abhi abhi superstar bana tha, thoda pagla gaya tha,” Ravi Kishan added.

Previously, the actor-politician denied these reports and called them rumours when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. Nevertheless, he did admit to regretting missing out on Gangs of Wasseypur.

