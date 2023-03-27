Actor–politician Ravi Kishan doesn’t need any introduction. The Bhojpuri actor has made a huge name for himself in Indian cinema and has been in the business for more than 3 decades now. The actor recently opened up about his horrible experience of casting couch. Scroll below to read the details!

Ravi was recently asked about the casting couch, and he revealed he was offered a ‘coffee at night’ by the woman, who he chose not to name.

Ravi Kishan recently opened up about his experience on the chat show ‘Aap ki Adalat’ and said, “Yeah, it happened, and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty; I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented.”

Ravi Kishan further added, “I can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayie. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused,” he said as per a media report.

A big star in the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films.

He was seen in the web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and hosted a singing reality show ‘Swarn Swar Bharat.’

