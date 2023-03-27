Amrita Rao is one of the pretty actresses of Bollywood. She is still known for her role in Vivah along with Shahid Kapoor, which left a mark on the audience, and it is still one of the most celebrated films of Hindi cinema. However, her journey wasn’t the bed of roses, and as we know, showbiz can become an unforgiving place for the artist who trusts easily. Today, we bring to you an incident when Amrita missed out on Salman Khan’s blockbuster Wanted because of her manager. Scroll below to read the details!

Amrita has done some notable work in the industry and has proved her mettle as an artist. The actress, who is now happily married to RJ Anmol, recently co-authored the book, ‘Couple Of Things’ which was launched by Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone, and went on to reveal a lot of things about her. In her book, she revealed that she could have been Salman Khan’s co-star if the opportunity had not been stolen from her just for revenge.

In her book, Amrita Rao recalled one of the episodes from the year 2007 after she had already parted ways with her manager. The actress wrote, “A few months later, I was in Hyderabad shooting for a Telugu film with south superstar Mahesh Babu. One evening, back from the shoot in my hotel Taj Banjara lobby, I bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Mr. Boney Kapoor. ‘Oh, hi Amrita! How are you doing? If only our dates hadn’t clashed, you would be shooting for us with Salman Khan for Wanted,’ he said. I looked at him blankly. ‘When was I approached for Wanted?’ I asked, confused.”

The actress quoted the person as saying, “Oh of course you were, I had called your manager, and he said your dates were impossible to match.” Amrita had revealed that she quite amicably parted ways with her manager because she wanted someone senior to take it over. However, it was quite heartbreaking for her to know that she was never told that such a big film was offered to her.

Amrita Rao further added, “My heart broke into pieces and I was completely shattered. ‘I was never informed by him about such a huge offer, if only I knew, I’d have definitely worked out the dates for you,’ I said, reeling from the shock! Instead of taking our separation in his stride, my ex-manager had decided to give me this vengeful parting gift!”

