Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for her phenomenal acting skills, has been in the news owing to his personal life. Things have gone sour between him and his estranged wife Aaliya. Their tumultuous relationship keeps making the headlines, and it seems that the spat is only getting uglier with each passing day. Recently, in a shocking update, Shamas (Aaliya’s brother) lashed out at the actor and claimed that he has 3 wives, the statement came after the actor filed a 100 crore defamation case against his wife and her brother. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Nawaz had recently filed an Rs. 100- crore defamation case on his estranged wife Aaliya, and his brother Shamas. Soon after that, Shamas responded to it and went on to make some shocking revelations, including that the actor has three wives.

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a 100 crore defamation case against his wife & her brother. Aaliya’s brother sharply reacted to it, took to Twitter to share his side of the story, and levelled about a dozen serious allegations against the actor, including s*xual harassment. He accused the actor of being a dictator and ruining 11 years of his life. He even said that Nawaz had committed 11 serious offenses, including marrying thrice and kicking her pregnant sister- in -law & the actor was also involved in Metoo. Notably, he also mentioned the actor’s staff, who accused him of mistreatment and also revealed that nine films are stuck because of him. Shamas said, “ Even as an actor, your value is zero now.” ( He wrote in Hindi).

For the unversed, the defamation case that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed against his estranged wife Aaliya, and his brother will be heard in court on March 30, 2023. The actor has accused Shamas of cheating and defrauding him. The actor has been embroiled in a legal battle with Aaliya for some time now.

