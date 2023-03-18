Kamaal R Khan is notoriously known for his outrageous reviews and digs at celebrities. Last year he took a dig at one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, Manoj Bajpayee, and it did not sit well with the actor. Bajpayee lodged a complaint against KRK at the Indore police station. As per the latest reports things have taken a grave turn for the self-claimed critic, scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, back in 2021 the self-claimed film critic and analyst allegedly called the Satya actor a ‘drug addict’. Now, as per reports, the Indore court has taken strict action against the Deshdrohi star.

As per several media reports, including one in Free Press Journal, the Indore Court in response to Manoj Bajpayee’s defamation case has issued an arrest warrant against KRK. The news report read that the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Indore issued the arrest warrant on Thursday and posted the next hearing for 10th May. It has been informed by the actor’s lawyer Paresh Joshi.

The report further mentioned that the court had previously issued bailable warrants against KRK in the Manoj Bajpayee case as he remained absent before the court. Not only that Manoj in his application reportedly claimed that the self-claimed film critic was remaining absent from the court intentionally because he wants to cause a delay.

However, KRK’s lawyer has claimed that the action against him should stay as the actor-critic has moved the Supreme Court in the Manoj Bajpayee case. A few days ago Khan Tweeted about the case hearing at Supreme Court on 20th March, even in that Tweet he took a jibe at Bajpayee, he wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023.”

Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023. pic.twitter.com/IfaYlt54MY — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 9, 2023

