Lawrence Bishnoi is a very well-known gangster hailing from North India who has dozens of criminal cases against him, including ones for murder and extortion. His name has been in the news owing to the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and him threatening to kill Salman Khan several times.

In a recent interaction while still in jail, Bishnoi revealed that killing Khan is his life’s goal. Read on to know all the gangster had to say about the ‘Tiger 3’ actor as well as the late singer.

During a recent interaction with ABP News from prison, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi slammed Salman Khan and revealed his goal is to kill the Bollywood actor. In the channel’s special show ‘Operation Durdant,’ Bishnoi said Salman has an ego bigger than Ravana and revealed he would back off from harming him only after Khan apologises to the Bishnoi community for killing the blackbuck.

The site quoted Lawrence Bishnoi saying, “Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed.” For those who don’t know, Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, for whom blackbucks are sacred.

In 1998, SalmanKhan hunted a blackbuck near the shooting location of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The killing of the animal, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, led to Salman being sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court. However, he was granted bail.

The gangster, who is currently behind bars at Bathinda Jail, revealed he had been planning to kill Salman Khan for 4-5 years. Talking about the actor’s ego, Bishnoi said, “If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana.”

