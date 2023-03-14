Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has unfolded many unknown facts about the singer’s death and a threat to Salman Khan’s life. The singer was killed on May 29, last year, in the Mansa district of Punjabi while he was on his way home. A few years back, gangster Lawerence Bishnoi even threatened to kill Salman Khan for his involvement in the blackbuck case.

For the unversed, within a few hours, the Bishnoi gang had accepted his killing and took responsibility of his death on social media. Soon after his death, superstar Salman Khan received an anonymous letter that read, “You’ll be killed like Moose Wala,” and it created hullabaloo for all the expected reasons.

After revealing purchasing a rifle worth 4 lakh and plotting Salman Khan’s killing, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has stated that he’s expecting an apology from Dabangg Khan and if he fails to do so he will have to face the consequences. Not only that, but he also opened up about an offer he received from Salman Khan, which he and his community declined.

Speaking to ABP News, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else. There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

Check out the videos here:

Earlier we told you during Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder interrogation, the jailed gangster said that the superstar would never be forgiven. The gangster has been behind bars for 9 years now and is accused of being the mastermind behind various killings.

