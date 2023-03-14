Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful and bankable Bollywood actors at the moment in showbiz. The actor enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and especially on social media among his female fans, who go gaga every time the star steps out in public. Now, there’s a viral video of Kartik doing the rounds on social media from when he surprised his mother with a Mini Cooper on her birthday and netizens are praising the star while mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those of you who don’t know, Sushant passed away in 2020 after he committed an alleged suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He is often remembered by his fans on social media, who share throwback pictures and videos of the late actor.

Now coming back to the topic, it was last year that Kartik Aaryan took to his YouTube channel and shared a blog about gifting a Mini Cooper to his mother, Mala Tiwari on her birthday, which was reportedly worth Rs 40 lakh.

Sharing the video on YouTube channel, Kartik Aaryan captioned it, “Abi tak EMI chuka raha hu.” Take a look at the video below:

That’s such wholesome content to watch. And it must have been a surreal and proud moment for Kartik’s parents.

This video was shared on an Instagram account named ‘Naughty World’ and it’s going viral again for all the right reasons. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughtyworld (@naughtyworld_)

Reacting to Kartik Aaryan’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Ye same SSR ke jaisa hai.”

Another user commented, “🪙 golden heart ❤️”

A third user commented, “He’s a genuine guy not a fake person.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s video of his mother gifting a Mini Cooper and comparing him with Sushant Singh Rajput? Tell us in the space below.

