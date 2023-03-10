Urvashi Rautela, within a short span of her career has already become the talk of the Bollywood industry. Urvashi Rautela is the girl who’s got an Instagram handle on her global fame and international brand. With 62.8 million followers on Instagram, she’s the most followed Asian actress on social media. She is one of the most loved celebrities globally. Her beauty and dedication has brought her to a global popularity.

Well, Urvashi has now become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. She has beaten the followers of Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and among other B-Town stars to bag the top spot with 62.8 million followers on the popular social media platform which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela has left behind Anushka Sharma with 62.5M, to the list also gets added Kriti Sanon with 52.9 M, Disha Patani with 56.9 M and then Sara Ali Khan comes in at 41.7 M, Kiara Advani by 29 M followed by Ananya Panday at 24.3 M. Janhvi Kapoor with 21.2 M.

Talking over the Male category she has left behind the Bhaijan of bollywood Salman Khan with 59 M, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan with 45 M followers, Varun Dhawan with 45.4 M, Ranveer Singh with 43.2 M, Kartik Aaryan with 28.3 M,

Indeed, this is a great achievement for Urvashi Rautela, and her fans couldn’t be proud of the actress.

