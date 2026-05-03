Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, among others, is moving towards the 250 crore feat worldwide. Another feather has been added to the cap as it has surpassed the global lifetime of Airlift. Scroll below for the day 16 update!

How is Bhooth Bangla performing overseas?

At the overseas box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 55 crore gross in 16 days. It is only 2.5 crore away from surpassing the lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (57.25 crore). Post that, it will beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crore) before emerging as Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grossing film post-COVID by surpassing Sooryavanshi (61 crore).

Where does it stand worldwide?

As most know, Bhooth Bangla is the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. In 16 days, it has accumulated 235.84 crore gross, including 180.84 crore gross from the domestic circuit. Priyadarshan‘s directorial is on the right track to hit the 250 crore milestone, and should be able to achieve the mark in the next 2-3 days.

The Bollywood horror-comedy has surpassed the lifetime gross of Airlift, which grossed 180.84 crore worldwide. With that, it has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Its next aim would be to beat 2.0, which earned 275 crore in the Hindi belt.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Bhooth Bangla: 235.84 crore (16 days) Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Summary

India net: 153.26 crore

India gross: 180.84 crore

Overseas gross: 55 crore

Worldwide gross: 235.84 crore

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