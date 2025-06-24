Akshay Kumar is achieving new heights with every passing day at the worldwide box office. His comedy thriller Housefull 5 surpassed the lifetime collections of 2.0. But the celebration is not yet over, as it will beat Mission Mangal today. Scroll below for a detailed day 18 update!

Housefull 5 Overseas Earnings in 18 days

As mentioned before, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has given Khiladi Kumar a new ray of hope. His latest release has performed far better than Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Hopefully, Jolly LLB 3 will now only go upwards and onwards.

In 18 days, Housefull 5 has garnered 59.30 crore gross at the overseas box office. It will conclude its lifetime in the international circuit below the 75 crore mark, especially due to the strong competition from Sitaare Zameen Par (30 crore gross*) in the last four days.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Total

The much-awaited milestone has been unlocked! Housefull 5 has surpassed 2.0 (275 crores) to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grosser worldwide. Today, it will easily leave behind Mission Mangal (287.18 crores) and officially enter the top 5.

The best is yet to come as it will soon become the most successful film in the franchise by beating Housefull 4 (291.08 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crores Good Newwz: 311.27 crores Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crores Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Mission Mangal: 287.18 crores Housefull 5: 281.24 crores 2.0: 275 crores Airlift: 231.60 crores OMG 2: 220 crores Rustom: 218.80 crores

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 188.09 crores

India gross collection: 221.94 crores

Budget Recovery: 83.59%

Overseas gross – 59.30 crores (estimated)

Worldwide gross – 281.24 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

