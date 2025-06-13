Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has witnessed a further drop on the second Friday as the film gears up for a second weekend at the box office. In seven days the film entered 200 crore club worldwide and ended the first week with a net collection of 133.58 crore in India!

Akshay Kumar Stays Below Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, is heading towards the 150 crore mark, but it might not achieve the same in the upcoming weekend, looking at the pace of the opening of the second weekend!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 8 Early Trends

On the 8th day, the second Friday, June 13, Housefull 5 earned somewhere between 6.5 to 7 crore at the box office, taking the total of the film to somewhere between 139 – 140 crore.

Housefull 4’s Second Friday Earned More!

Interestingly, the predecessor of this part, Housefull 4, earned better on day 8, the second Friday. Housefull 4, which arrived in 2019, earned 8.09 crore at the box office on its second Friday!

Akshay Kumar Axes His 8th Highest Grosser

With the second Friday’s earnings, Akshay Kumar has managed to surpass his own 8th highest-grossing film. Sky Force, with a collection of 134.93 crore, was the actor’s 8th highest-grossing film. The comedy thriller has also surpassed Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s 133.60 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar, with Housefull 5 taking the eighth spot.

Housefull 4: 206 crore Good Newwz : 201.14 crore Mission Mangal: 200.16 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore 2.0 (Hindi): 188 crore Kesari: 153 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Housefull 5: 139 – 140 crore* (8 days estimate) Sky Force: 134.93 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 133.60 crore

