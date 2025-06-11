Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is churning out good numbers at the box office. In five days the comedy thriller stands at a total of 116.68 crore. Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, the film has managed to recover 51.8% of its entire budget which seems like a good sign for the film! In all probability, it will turn into a success with 100% budget recovery!

Will Akshay Kumar Match The Golmaal Franchise?

However, when we compare Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchise with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal World, we spot some stark differences between the two! While both franchises have delivered profitable films, one of them soared very high when the collective returns on the investments were compared!

Will Housefull 5 Help Beat The Golmaal Franchise?

Currently, the four films of the Golmaal franchise collectively stand at a much higher profit than the four films of Akshay Kumar’s franchise! Housefull 5, individually, need to 450 crore to register only 100% profit and secure a Hit verdict for itself!

Check out the lifetime collection and budget of all the Housefull films and their cumulative earnings and budget.

Housefull 4: 206 crore | 100 crore

Housefull 3: 107 crore | 85 crore

Housefull 2: 114 crore | 72 crore

Housefull: 74.4 crore | 45 crore

Housefull Franchise: Total Collection: 501.4 crore | Collective Budget: 302 crore

Check out the lifetime collection and budget of all the Golmaal films and their cumulative earnings and budget.

Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore | 80 crore

Golmaal 3: 106.3 crore | 40 crore

Golmaal Returns: 51.55 crore | 35 crore

Golmaal: 29 crore | 11 crore

Golmaal Franchise: Total Collection: 326.88 crore | Collective Budget: 166 crore

Golmaal VS Housefull Franchise Profit

In total, the Housefull franchise churned out a profit of 66% against the 302 crore investment made on 4 films, excluding Housefull 5! Meanwhile, the Golmaal franchise, against a budget of 166 crore for four films, has churned out a profit of 96.9% at the box office! Rohit Shetty’s film is clearly winning this franchise game with a 46% higher profit!

Will Housefull 5 Change The Math!

Even if Housefull 5 earns 450 crore against its 225 crore budget, it would take the cumulative profit of the franchise to only 80.5%, still lower than the Golmaal franchise, which would again rise with the arrival of its fifth installment next year! This seems like a never-ending loop, and Ajay Devgn would be winning this game hands down!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

