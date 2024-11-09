Amid the fantastic run of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are dropping another surprise! The hit machine of Bollywood has started working on his next directorial, Golmaal 5. There’s been a 100% success ratio of the comedy franchise so far. Scroll below for 3 records the upcoming film will be eyeing at the box office.

The journey began in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Four films have been released so far. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari have been constant in all the installments. It is one of the highest-grossing film franchises in India.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have been a successful pair at the box office. After Singham Again, the duo are reuniting to target these 3 big records:

Highest-grossing comedy film in India

In 2019, Housefull 4 surpassed Golmaal Again by merely 0.28 crores to become the highest-grossing comedy film in India. It raked in 206 crores in its lifetime. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s biggie was a superhit in 2017, with a box office collection of 205.72 crores. The earnings have remained higher than many other Indian comedies, including Good Newwz (201.14 crores) and Ready (120 crores), among others.

It is now to be seen whether Golmaal 5 will be able to mint more than 206 crores and recreate history at the Indian box office.

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office

It’s been 11 years, and Chennai Express (2013) remains Rohit Shetty’s highest-grossing film to date. It grossed 422 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Singham Again has raked in 293.47 crores gross in only 8 days. It maintains a strong momentum; it might reach somewhere close to the milestone. But if, unfortunately, that does not happen, all eyes will be on Golmaal 5 to break that record.

The superhit streak!

Following the humongous success of Golmaal in 2006, each and every film in the franchise had gained the superhit verdict. It is to be seen whether the next Rohit Shetty + Ajay Devgn collaboration will continue the streak of success.

It will reportedly eyeing a Diwali 2025 release, which means it will be competing against Golmaal Again’s opening day, as it was also released on Diwali in 2017 with earnings of 30.14 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Trends): Falls Below The 10 Crore Mark, Weekend Boost Much-Needed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News