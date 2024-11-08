Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is enjoying a lot of buzz since its big release. The Avengers of cop universe has been fantastic in the domestic market in its first week. And there are more reasons to celebrate as it has been officially declared a hit in the overseas arena! Scroll below for the worldwide box office update of Week 1.

Domestic Box Office Collection

After a thunderous opening weekend crossing the 125 crore mark, trade analysts were worried about the mixed word-of-mouth. We have seen many Indian films crash after a good debut weekend. But Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer maintained its strong momentum throughout the first week. It has accumulated 186.90 crores* net in the domestic market.

Including taxes, the gross collections in India come to 220.54 crores.* Thank god it’s Friday because Singham Again is all set to grow during the evening and night shows. After that, it will be an entertaining watch as the film grows by leaps and bounds during the second weekend.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Rohit Shetty’s directorial has achieved a huge milestone in the overseas circuits. Within only seven days, it has garnered 60.67 crores gross and gained the hit verdict.

The worldwide box office collection stands at 281.21 crores gross. Singham Again is now less than 20 crores away from its entry into the 300 crore club. Despite all odds, including tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the cop drama has achieved great heights, that too, in such a short period.

More about Singham Again

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dayanand Shetty, and Shweta Tiwari, among others. Salman Khan makes a special appearance as Chubul Pandey. The fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is made on a budget of over 250 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 7: Registers 2nd Best Opening Week Of 2024, Stree 2 Leads With 64% Higher Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News