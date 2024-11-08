Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrived in a box office clash on November 1, 2024. The Diwali 2024 releases are enjoying good response not just in India but also in North America. The competition is neck-to-neck, with barely a difference of 5% in gross collections. Scroll below for the latest update!

Singham Again Box Office Collection (North America)

As per Venky Box Office, Singham Again has made a box office collection of $153K on day 6. When converted to INR, the earnings come to around 1.29 crores. After six days, the gross earnings stand at an impressive $3 million (Rs 25.68 crores).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the North American Box Office

Rohit Shetty’s directorial is enjoying the star power of as many as six big actors – Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s pull in the overseas markets has not been very strong in the past. Despite all odds, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed Singham Again by a slight margin on day 6, as it raked in $155K (INR 1.30 crores).

The gross collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 6 days of run in North America comes to $2.9 million (INR 24.8 crores).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again (North America)

The gap seems to be bridging with each passing day as there is a difference of only 5% between both the Bollywood biggies. Currently, Ajay Devgn starrer is leading the race against Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy. It would be interesting to see if the tables turn during the upcoming weekend.

Domestic Box Office Collection

While both films are enjoying a tremendous run at the Indian box office, Singham Again is also leading in the domestic market. In 6 days, it has earned 175.40 crores, while Kartik Aaryan’s film has accumulated 156.65 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

