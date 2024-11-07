Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and others, has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office within its opening week. Despite a clash with a magnum opus like Singham Again, the film has managed to make its impact. After a power-packed opening weekend, it maintained a superb hold during weekdays, resulting in a score of over 165 crores. Keep reading to know what day 7 early trends suggest!

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy threequel was released on November 1. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop the film from minting big moolah at ticket windows. Despite getting less screens in front of Singham Again, it exceeded expectations over the opening weekend by raking in 110.20 crores. From Monday to Thursday, it added an impressive 46.45 crores.

Yesterday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a significant drop but still maintained a good score by earning 12.74 crores. This was a drop of 19.92% compared to Tuesday’s 15.91 crores. Again today, the film has witnessed an expected drop but is heading for a healthy sum. Most importantly, the biggie never went below 10 crores on any day during the entire opening week.

During the morning shows, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a considerable drop, but from afternoon shows onwards, the occupancy picked up, and it remained strong during evening and night shows. As a result, the film is heading for 10-10.50 crores on day 7. Including the estimated collection, the Kartik Aaryan starrer now stands at 166.65-167.15 crores net at the Indian box office.

It’s a big win for the film, and until Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5, there will be no big competition. So, it definitely aims for 250-300 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 15.91 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 10-10.50 crores

Total: 166.65-167.15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office: Already A Blockbuster In The Making Due To Its Release In Kamal Haasan’s Lucky Month, Targeting Vikram’s 426 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News