There was a lot of anticipation surrounding the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Not only was the movie a sequel to the 2009 OG movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, but it was also fueled by rumors that Kartik and Sara had begun a whirlwind romance on the sets. However, not only did the film turn out to be a significant disappointment at the box office, but it also paved the way for a troll fest when it comes to the performance of the lead cast. Let us go down memory lane and revisit the movie’s box office performance.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Revisit

Mounted at a budget of around 50 crore, the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer fell prey to negative reviews from the masses and critics alike and negative word of mouth. The film did have a decent start at the box office, opening at 12.40 crore. However, the movie soon started witnessing a downward graph in the collections. The first-weekend collection turned out to be 28.51 crore. The romantic flick furthermore garnered 36 crore in its first week which was below disappointing. The lifetime collection of the movie did not even reach 40 crore and wrapped up with 37.74 crore.

Love Aaj Kal Was Also Trolled For The Bad Acting

Not only did the movie witness a poor box office run, but it also started a troll fest for its bad acting. The lead star cast, especially Sara Ali Khan, was brutally trolled for her dialogue delivery. The actress later acknowledged the same and revealed that it did affect her. There were several memes, especially on her dialogue, “Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho” on the internet.

About The Movie

Love Aaj Kal was directed by Imtiaz Ali who had also helmed the OG film. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also starred Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. Even though the movie tanked at the box office, its soundtracks were well received by music enthusiasts.

