Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the biggest surprises Bollywood has been blessed with in 2024. Similar to the sequel, Kartik Aaryan and his gang knocked it out of the park at the domestic box office. The momentum remained rock steady on Wednesday as well. Scroll below for the box office update on day 6.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It witnessed tremendous advance booking sales ahead of the big release, even better than Singham Again. Despite strong competition, both films are co-existing and pulling large crowds to the theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Trends)

As per the latest box office update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a box office collection in the range of 11-12 crores on the first Wednesday. The Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a fall of around 32-24% compared to 15.91 crores earned on day 5. It is impressive how the audience has been making time to watch the film despite normal working days. The word-of-mouth, especially for the climax, has been positive, leading to impressive footfalls.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13.50 crores

Day 6: 11-12 crores (estimates)

The 6-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will now stand somewhere between 154.91-155.91 crores. The film has crossed 150 crore mark like a cakewalk and the run has truly been exceptional!

BB3 vs BB2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had clocked in 185.87 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office. Given the current momentum, it looks like Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali release will achieve that mark before the end of the second weekend. The box office run has been unimaginable so far and the lead actor is all set to welcome the highest-grossing film of his career soon.

