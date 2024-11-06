Diwali has been a highly successful affair at the Indian box office. Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again made a smashing debut. It is competing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has also achieved great heights. After a successful Monday, there was a routine dip in collections on day 5. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cop drama was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews and lower advance booking than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but the spot bookings very well compensated to ensure a Diwali dhamaka. The opening weekend clocked the 125 crore mark, and the film is now inching closer to the 150 crore milestone.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Singham Again is maintaining its strong run at the Indian box office. On the first Tuesday, Ajay Devgn’s film made a collection of 14.5 crores. It has witnessed a dip of 21%, which was expected. The ideal situation would be for the cop drama to maintain its 12 crores+ streak during the rest of the weekdays.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Singham Again below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 36.80 crores

Day 4: 19.20 crores

Day 5: 14.5 crores

The 5-day total now stands at 158.70 crores. It would be safe to say that the run has been remarkable so far, against all odds. Singham Again has comfortably crossed the 150 crore mark and will soon recover its budget at this pace.

Box Office Collection vs Budget

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film is made at an estimated cost of 250 crores. In 5 days, it has recovered around 63% of its budget, which is great. The film only needs to maintain its strong momentum, and the sky is going to be the limit for this cop drama!

Singham Again vs Singham vs Singham Returns

It is also to be noted that Rohit Shetty’s directorial has crossed the lifetime box office collection of Singham (100 crores) and Singham Returns (141 crores) within a few days of its big release. Only time will tell how many more milestones it unlocks in its box office run in the domestic market.

