Amid a huge buzz, Singham Again marked its grand arrival yesterday, and needless to say, it set the cash registers ringing. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s pair is unbeatable when it comes to delivering big-money spinners. Even in a changed post-COVID scenario, the duo has smashed it out of the park and managed to bring in over 40 crore net at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

In today’s scenario, when franchises have immense potential, expectations from the Singham threequel were sky-high. But things were spoiled when it was learned that it was going to lock horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A clash with any standalone film won’t have caused much harm, but a battle with a well-established franchise has caused a major dent. Nonetheless, the final result is really good.

Released across the nation with a show count of 14,000, Singham Again opened to superb occupancy, and the momentum was maintained throughout the day. Thanks to the Diwali holiday, the film saw impressive over-the-counter ticket sales, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Yes, in some centers, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was surprisingly ahead, but overall, the Ajay Devgn starrer scored an edge due to its dominant show count.

Our estimates suggested a net collection of 44-46 crore on day 1, and the film has earned close to that, as 43.70 crore came in yesterday. In a clash with a biggie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this is a superb start!

With Singham Again, Ajay Devgn has now got his biggest opener at the Indian box office, and it toppled Singham Returns by a big margin. For the unversed, Singham Returns registered a start of 32 crore net in 2014. So, the threequel overtook the sequel by showing a 36.56% jump.

Today, advance bookings saw a considerable drop, but the film is still expected to cross 40 crore through over-the-counter ticket sales.

