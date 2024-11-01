Singham Again Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Akshay Kumar

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producers: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande

Singham Again Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Expectations

The thought of taking forward the iconic character of Singham in itself was an exciting idea, and with the way franchise films are performing these days, the expectations were sky-high for this threequel. The duo of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn needs no introduction, and it enjoys a massive following among the family audience. So, both coming together after 2017’s Golmaal Again was definitely a big thing.

Other than the brand Singham, the factor of Cop Universe, which brought Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on board with power-packed cameos, was another plus that skyrocketed the hype. Also, the addition of Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff made the star cast look like one of Bollywood’s biggest casting coups. And who can forget Salman Khan’s special appearance? All these things helped to build the buzz around the film.

Yes, Singham Again lacked the chartbuster songs, but it was never a concern as the exciting trailer and overall organic buzz for the film covered the ground.

So, the stage was perfectly set for the film, but considering the clash with another biggie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it was on the cards that the film would not open up to its true potential. Talking about the lifetime collection, the biggie managed to create a picture that it will be an easy entrant of the 300 crore club.

Singham Again Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

In a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again is undoubtedly the biggest film, both in terms of budget and overall scale. However, it shockingly remained lower than BB 3 in the opening day advance booking. Yes, it creates a kind of negative perception, but as we mentioned above, Ajay and Shetty’s loyal audience flocked to theatres in big numbers, compensating for a defeat in pre-sales.

As expected, the film has registered a thunderous start all across the nation, with Maharashtra and Gujarat taking a big lead. The Diwali festive season pumped occupancies, and the response in over-the-counter ticket sales is huge. However, due to festivities, there will be some dip in numbers towards the evening and night shows, specifically in Maharashtra. Still, a start of above 40 crore net is on the cards, and it might even aim for the 45 crore mark.

Talking about the positives of the film, it has the benefit of the Diwali season, as, during this period, people step out in big numbers to watch films. So, during the opening weekend, the film will easily go past the 100 crore mark, even in a clash. Another thing is that in mass centers, the film will enjoy a strong momentum despite a clash as the brand Singham is much bigger than the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Also, until Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5, there’s hardly any upcoming competition. Yes, Metro In Dino is a big film, but considering a different genre, it won’t cause any big harm.

Coming to negatives, Singham Again has received mixed reviews so far, and even among the audience, the reactions are mixed to unfavorable. So, after the opening weekend, the film might witness much bigger drops than expected, thus affecting the overall theatrical run. In a solo release, it would have earned good numbers, but now, apart from fighting for screens, the film will also have to battle against the negative perceptions about a comparatively small film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, giving it tough competition. Also, it has a shorter shelf life for a run in multiplexes.

Singham Again Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Singham Again had the potential to be an all-time blockbuster, considering the franchise’s and Cop Universe’s backing, but it failed to meet expectations. Apart from the content, the clash has also done considerable damage, limiting its earnings. So, it’s now in a position to earn 180-210 crore net at the Indian box office in the lifetime run, which is way too less for a film of such a grand scale.

