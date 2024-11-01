Rohit Shetty has arrived with his Avengers of Cop Universe. The multi-starrer features Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles. The pre-release hype was decent, but the cop drama remained behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in advance booking sales. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

The cop drama was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. It features Ajay Devgn in the leading role as Bajirao Singham for the third time. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the leading lady. Touted to be the Avengers of the Cop Universe, the film is facing huge competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also arrived in theatres today.

Advance Booking Final Update!

Singham Again advance booking has concluded on a decent note. As of 12 AM, Ajay Devgn’s film has clocked in pre-sales of 15.43 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a growth of 101% in the last 24 hours. Around 47.95K tickets have been sold nationwide for the opening day.

Maharashtra is the best-performing state with 3.91 crores gross alone. Gujarat (3.06 crores), Delhi (1.96 crores), and Uttar Pradesh (1.2 crores) are among other leading circuits.

Singham Again vs Sooryavanshi Advance Booking

Rohit Shetty’s latest release has performed around 66% better than his last outing in the cop universe, Sooryavanshi (9.25 crores gross). However, it is to be noted that Akshay Kumar led action drama released amid the pandemic, so it performed excellent amid that scenario.

Lags behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On the other hand, Singham Again was expected to lead the race against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, Kartik Aaryan‘s film turned out to be a huge surprise as it clocked 16 crores+ in advance booking sales, taking an edge over Ajay Devgn and his team.

