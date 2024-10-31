The competition is neck-to-neck, and all eyes are on November 1, 2024. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are arriving in a big box office clash this Diwali. Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan’s films will also be battling against top 5 Diwali openers in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Diwali is considered one of the best holidays for the Hindi box office. The holiday across the nation helps pull crowds to the theatres. Plus, there are multiple days of festivities, leading to more footfalls. Despite trying to avert the clash, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee are arriving together, and everything now depends on the early reviews.

Top 5 Diwali openers of all time

Most would know Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan was a box office dud, but there were massive expectations from the period masala adventure film. It was one of the most expensive Bollywood films and made a smashing opening, garnering 50.75 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 opening days on Diwali below:

Thugs Of Hindostan – 50.75 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores

Where will Singham Again stand?

Singham Again is a commercial potboiler and has all the reasons to create a dhamaka at the Diwali box office. It is expected to make 50 crores+ on the opening day. But the pace needs to improve as it is lagging behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in advance booking. Besides, the content will have to be really strong and entertaining to hold the upper hand.

Where will BB3 stand?

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is surpassing expectations in pre-release business. Given the current trends, it could mint 25 crores+ on day 1. But the horror-comedy flick may miss its entry into the top 5 as it may need at least 30 crores+ to beat Golmaal Again and steal its spot.

