At present, Salman Khan might not be enjoying the best phase in his career, but one can’t deny that he’s among the biggest Indian superstars in Bollywood. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unbeatable at the box office. Apart from the box office, he also enjoys immense popularity among the television audience, which is why his two films are at the top of the list of top world television premieres of Bollywood films. Keep reading to know more!

Salman is highly popular among the masses, and over the decades, he has built a tremendous fan following. While his theatrical releases are always a festival to celebrate for the audience, even his films on the small screen offer the viewers immense pleasure. This could be seen clearly seen with Salman’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo topping the list of Bollywood’s biggest television premieres.

Yes, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is Bollywood’s biggest film in terms of world premiere on television. As per Let’s X OTT, it had fetched 2.51 crore impressions upon its TV telecast for the first time. Interestingly, even the second spot is grabbed by Salman Khan’s film, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan is rocking the second spot with 2.37 crore impressions.

Third position is grabbed by Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 4, which fetched 2.15 crore impressions during its world television premiere. Dhadak is a surprising film in the list as it featured newcomers, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvhi Kapoor, in the lead roles. It is in the fourth position with 1.83 crore impressions. Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal is in the fifth position with 1.67 crore impressions.

Top 5 world television premieres of Bollywood films:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- 2.51 crore impressions Bajrangi Bhaijaan- 2.37 crore impressions Housefull 4- 2.15 crore impressions Dhadak- 1.83 crore impressions Total Dhamaal– 1.67 crore impressions

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, which is scheduled to release on Eid 2025. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. He’s also rumored to be a part of Atlee’s next film, which might witness his crazy collaboration with Rajinikanth.

