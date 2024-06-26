The countdown for Nag Ashwin’s directorial Kalki 2898 AD has begun, and the excitement is at par! Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as leads, the epic dystopian sci-fi action film has created thunder at the Indian and international box office. We hear the tickets are being sold at a whopping price of Rs 2300, but was it enough to beat Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan? Scroll below for some interesting details!

Kalki is made on a staggering budget of 600 crores, one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. There is a lot of pressure on the makers regarding the recovery, but everything has been working in favor so far. It has already registered the highest advance booking in India by beating Mahesh Babu starrrer Guntur Kaaram.

The most expensive ticket for Kalki 2898 AD is being sold for Rs 2300. Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai, is selling its ‘Lux Superior’ tickets for that whopping sum for the opening day. These are cost for night shows in Hindi. In addition, Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza’s Drive-IN is selling the tickets at a cost of Rs 2000 over the weekend.

Interestingly, the last film in 2024 that witnessed such exorbitant ticket prices was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The highest ticket price for Atlee’s film was Rs 2400, which is slightly more than Kalki 2898 AD. SRK’s film ended up becoming a major blockbuster at the box office, with collections of 640.42 crores from India alone.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone‘s film have also been hiked in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, two leading target markets. There’s been an increase of Rs 75 for single screens and Rs 100-125 for multiplexes. While the audience was upset about the increased cost, the demand remains massive, which is likely to initiate a bumper opening at the box office.

Kalki 2989 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam in crucial roles. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2024.

