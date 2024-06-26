Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his fiftieth birthday on June 22 but declined to celebrate due to the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy. However, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Kamal Haasan and Prabhu Deva were among celebrities who poured out their good wishes on the actor’s special day. Nevertheless, it was his ‘Leo’ co-star Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post that went viral last night…

Trisha’s birthday Post for Vijay:

A day later after his birthday, Trisha posted a mirror selfie with Vijay which she captioned: “The calm to a storm. The storm to a calm; To many more milestones ahead.” The post immediately went viral making people wonder what kind of relationship exists between them. Fans on X like platforms began scrutinizing and suggesting deeper connections between these two actors using screenshots from this selfie and past pictures.

Reactions to the Selfie:

The rumors regarding Trisha and Vijay’s romantic connections started from the time of the making of the movie Ghilli. Some went as far as claiming that Vijay’s family had influenced him to stop giving roles to Trisha because of these rumors. However, both actors have always maintained that they are nothing more than close friends. Nonetheless, fans couldn’t help but speculate and debate about it after seeing this particular selfie. In addition to this, others wondered why Trisha used certain emojis on her posts, which might have romantic connotations.

Don’t know why. But I feel incredibly happy for Vijay and Trisha both. Whether they are together as a couple or as friends, only a very few are gifted with a 2nd life. Let them be happy doing what they want to do ❤️🧿 https://t.co/eaFXLF16pZ — Aala (@aalakx) June 23, 2024

Apartments Next Door:

Adding fuel to the fire was a report from the YouTube channel Valaipechu stating that Vijay and Trisha have become neighbors now. Santhome houses an office where Vijay is rumored to own a flat worth over 8000 square feet. Also, Trisha has an apartment at the same building though it’s on a different floor. With this building being shown along with the lift on Valaipechu video, it could possibly mean that all those speculations about them dating might not have been wrong!

Publicity Stunt or Real Friendship?

While some people still believe there is something more between them, others say it could be just another promotional act ahead of Vijay’s upcoming film called The Greatest of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu. The speculation is that the picture was a strategy to make the audience curious about the movie. Moreover, there are fears that such rumors could affect Vijay’s political journey because he recently announced his intention to form his own political party with an eye on the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

Throwback to the Sizzling on-screen Chemistry between Vijay and Trisha:

Trisha and Vijay’s professional association began in 2004 with Dharani’s Ghilli. The film was a smashing hit, and their on-screen chemistry became legendary. They appeared together again in Aathi, Thirupachi and Kuruvi. After Kuruvi in 2008, they did not appear together in films for 15 years till the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo in 2023.

Guys hear me out!

Trisha’s instagram had a lot of things to decode. ❤️♾️🧿 these 3 emojis are code for Vijay. All posts with Vijay have these 3 emojis (1/3) https://t.co/OU3EKxAQrd pic.twitter.com/NFU3OPE5GA — V2👾 (@V2_dhan) June 23, 2024

The viral selfie of Vijay and Trisha has brought a lot of speculation and arguments among their followers. However, these will remain mere speculations since neither of them has officially commented on it. It is just a matter of time before we know whether they have a pure working relationship or it goes beyond friendship.

