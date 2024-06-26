Hailed as the comeback of the once-prominent Nivin Pauly after a string of flops, Malayalee from India is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and had generated significant pre-release hype. Dijo’s previous directorial, Jana Gana Mana, was a super hit, heightening anticipation before this one’s release. However, controversies arose post-release, with allegations of plagiarism surrounding the script and overall negative reviews, dampening the initial hype and goodwill. Nevertheless, the film is poised for an upcoming streaming release. Continue reading for details on the release date and streaming platform.

Malayalee From India: OTT Release details

Sony Liv has confirmed that they will start streaming Malayalee From India from July 5, 2024.

Malayalee from India: Plot

Aalparambil Gopi, portrayed by Nivin Pauly, is an active member of a political party. His best friend, Malghosh, played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, shares his political fervor. Gopi’s life revolves around volunteering for the party, leaving him with no other job. He becomes infatuated with Krishna, a much younger girl played by Anaswara Rajan, and despite his persistent efforts to woo her, he fails.

Gopi’s troubles begin when a misunderstanding leads Malghosh to throw a petrol bomb at the home of opposition party members. Although Gopi is unaware of Malghosh’s plan, their presence together at the scene causes the public to believe they acted in unison. Fearing for his safety, Gopi decides to flee to the Middle East. There, his adventures ultimately transform his world view.

Malayalee from India: Cast and Crew

Malayalee from India directed by Dijo Jose Antony, with Sharis Mohammed penning the script. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko and Salim Kumar. ‘Malayalee From India’ is produced by Nivin Pauly’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Sudeep Elamon captures the visuals as the cinematographer, while Sreejith Sarang takes charge of editing. The music for the movie is crafted by Jakes Bejoy.

How was the performance of the cast and crew of Malayalee from India?

The cast’s performance in Malayalee From India is a mixed bag, offering a spirited yet disjointed cinematic experience. Nivin Pauly stands out with his charismatic portrayal of Gopi, and Dhyan Sreenivasan also delivers a solid performance as Malghosh. However, Anaswara Rajan’s character, Krishna, fades into the background—not due to her acting, but because the script does not give her enough depth. She is primarily presented as eye candy, and in that role, she does a commendable job.

Director Dijo Jose Antony and scriptwriter Sharis Mohammed’s narrative structure feels disjointed as it tries to balance multiple themes and genres, resulting in a lack of coherence. Although the script includes astute political observations and occasional moments of genuine emotion, these bright spots are overshadowed by the overall inconsistency of the storyline. However, Jakes Bejoy’s music enriches the experience, playing a pivotal role in setting the mood and amplifying key scenes.

How was the Box-office Performance of Malayalee from India?

Released on May 1, 2024, with a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, Malayalee From India was surrounded by significant hype. According to Sacnilk, it grossed INR 12.15 crore in India and INR 18.15 crore worldwide. Unfortunately, further information about its performance is unavailable, but it is evident that the film did not live up to the expectations.

Must Read: Guruvayoorambala Nadayil On OTT: Here’s Where & When To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Comedy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News