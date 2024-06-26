Prabhas became a household name because of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies. The period action drama helped the actor build a fan following nationwide. The frenzy of these movies was such that many often called him Baahubali instead of his own name. The Tollywood superstar became everyone’s favourite darling.

After Baahubali movies, Prabhas fans always want to know what’s next for him. The actor has been a part of several larger-than-life movies and has played such extravagant characters. He has been a part of Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Salaar so far. The actor is all set to entertain the audience this week with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. It’s another big science fiction mythological drama, made on a big budget and massive sets.

One may wonder if Prabhas loves playing larger-than-life roles and whether he’ll play a common man in movies. In the past, the Baahubali actor was asked about the same, and he said he wanted to play such characters.

Prabhas on playing common man in movies

In an interview, the Salaar star was asked if, now that he has played such powerful characters in Baahubali, the audience will accept him as a common man. Prabhas answered, “I want to play a common man, and that’s exciting for me. As an actor, you should be able to pull off all kinds of roles. Just because you do larger-than-life roles back-to-back doesn’t mean you can’t play a common man on screen.”

The Kalki 2898 AD actor further told Asian Age, “I did an action film called Chatrapathi with S.S. Rajamouli after which I got bored with action. So I waited for four years and then did a simple love story. In my next film, there is no action at all. You may see visual action, but it’s a love story.”

In the same interview, Prabhas was asked about his shy nature despite having such a huge fan following. The actor said that he’s not Baahubali in real life. He’s more of a family person and likes to be with his close friends and family. Prabhas even states that he’s not a party person; he’s socially awkward. “I am a shy person, and my directors also know that I am not a great talker. I am opening up now, after so many interviews. I think I am getting better,” stated the Telugu star.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

