The trend for Kalki 2898 AD all across the globe is fantastic. The epic dystopian science-fiction action film is slated to hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. With only two days to go, the anticipation is sky-high, and it is reflecting in the advance booking collections. But where is this Prabhas starrer likely to stand amongst the Top 5 Hindi openers by South actors? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Kalki 2898 AD stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. The names are enough to pull the audience to theatres, and when attached with a magnus opus worth 600 crores, the excitement grows by leaps and bounds!

Nag Ashwin’s directorial is witnessing an earth-shattering response in the Southern regions. Since the advance booking commenced last night in the main Northern markets, the numbers have been favorable but will take time to reach its peak. Of course, Kalki 2898 AD will set milestones but it is likely to stay out of the league of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

Take a look at the Top 10 Hindi openers by South stars below:

KGF Chapter 2: 53.95 crores Baahubali 2: 41 crores Adipurush: 36 crores Saaho: 24.40 crores 2.0: 20.25 crores RRR: 20 crores Salaar: 15.75 crores Kabali: 5.21 crores Baahubali: 5.15 crores Radhe Shyam: 4.44 crores

Interestingly, six out of ten movies featured Prabhas in the leading role – Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Salaar, Baahubali, and Radhe Shyam. The craze for the Baahubali franchise remains unmatchable, given several favorable factors, including the ace director SS Rajamouli, were involved.

Yash’s KGF was a big surprise in the Northern belt, and the sequel did not disappoint. Everything from the star cast to the pre-release promos screamed blockbuster! Hence, the mammoth opening of 53.95 crores in the Hindi belt alone.

Talking about Prabhas, his fandom is massive. But the South superstar has not been able to deliver a big success at the box office since Baahubali. The pressure is unreal, but the underperformance also dwindles the faith of the audience. Due to this, Kalki 2898 AD will also be largely dependent on word-of-mouth after the opening day. If one recalls, even the trailer couldn’t enter the list of Top 10 Indian Trailers on YouTube within 24 hours.

While KGF Chapter looks like a far-sighted goal, it is to be seen where Prabhas lands among the Top 5 Hindi openers by South stars.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

