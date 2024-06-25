As has been the case with the film right from the day of release, Munjya was super steady yet again on Monday, with a very reasonable drop when compared to Friday. The film brought in 2.50 crores, and that’s less than 1 crore away from the 3.31 crores that it had gathered on Friday.

This sets up the film well for a weekday contribution of around 8 crores. Day-on-day drop should be minimal for the film right till Wednesday, and then, even though Kalki 2898 AD is arriving big on Thursday, the drop won’t be really big for Munjya since it’s playing in the lower range. When a film is collecting 5-6-7 crores on a particular day, then the arrival of a new movie can change its trajectory since the screens and shows go away. However, when a film is as it is at limited shows, then it can hold its position better.

The horror comedy has missed out on hitting the 90 crores mark on Monday itself by just a few lakhs as its current total stands at 89.81 crores. As you read this, the film has achieved this feat and will now not just comfortably go past the 95 crores by the close of week but also enter the 100 Crore Club in the coming weekend itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

