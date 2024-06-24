Munjya is now less than 13 crores away from hitting a century. It has been scoring big ever since its release and has been hitting boundaries and sixes as well. The trend has continued into the third weekend as well, what with 7.20 crores more coming in. Had these been the collections on first Sunday then it would have been a superb result and here we are talking about the film bringing in these kind of numbers on the third Sunday.

The remarkable run of the film further signifies how the movie-watching experience has changed for the audiences, especially in 2024. It’s all boiling down to word of mouth now, where an accepted film just keeps going on and on. Last year, we saw four huge all-time blockbusters in the form of Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal, which first opened to very huge numbers and then consolidated their position to go past the 500 and 600 crores mark. This year, though, it’s about films managing some kind of an opening and then being patronized by the audiences.

Munjya is the biggest success story of 2024 from the ROI standpoint and will make huge profits for all involved. Currently standing at 87.31 crores, the film will cross 90 crores mark in a couple of more days and that’s something which will allow it to score a century in a jiffy. Last big horror comedy success was Stree which had a lifetime number of 130 crores and now Munjya will go past 110 crores at least and further bridge the gap.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Witnesses An Earth-Shattering Response, BookMyShow Crashes After 121 Almost Full Shows In Hyderabad!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News