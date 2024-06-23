Ishq Vishk Rebound saw some growth on Saturday as 1.50 crore came in. On Friday the film had brought in 1.20 crore so this is some sort of growth. It’s good that the collections have increased a bit at least because it could as well stayed flat, what Chandu Champion collecting the best while in its second week and Munjya being a force to reckon with as well even in its third week. Hence, as long as the graph is upwards, it’s fine.

That said, since the quantum of the collections is just over the 1 crore mark, it would have helped if at least 50% jump happened and the 1.75 crore mark was crossed. That would have allowed the film to hit 2 crores mark on its journey with the big Sunday coming in. Today, the collections should go past 1.75 crore but 2 crores would be quite a stretch.

Nonetheless, the film has been made at a very minimal cost hence it’s a safe proposition for the makers. With 2.70 crores in its kitty so far, it would find itself around 4.50 crore mark by the close of first weekend. Post that the first major milestone would be to somehow stretch its way towards 10 crores and then add a bit more before gearing up for its OTT release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

