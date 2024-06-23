Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is having a gala time at ticket windows, as after a smooth run during the weekdays, it entered accelerator mode during the second weekend. Initially, it felt that the film would fall short of 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office, but now, after looking at the performance on day 9, the global century is guaranteed. Keep reading to know more!

The film was released in theatres on 14th June, amid minimal expectations. Made on a controlled budget, the film had just minimal buzz around itself, but once the positive feedback from the audience kicked in, the fate of this Vijay Sethupathi starrer changed drastically. After scoring a half-century during the first week itself, it has crossed the milestone of 75 crores gross.

As per the latest collection update, Maharaja witnessed a jump of 61.76% as it went from 3.40 crores on the second Friday to 5.50 crores on the second Saturday. It has attained an estimated sum of 47.55 crores net, which has already made it a clean success in the domestic market. Including taxes, the estimated domestic gross goes up to 56.10 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film is enjoying a good run as it has earned 19 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the estimated worldwide box office total stands at 75.10 crores gross.

For a small film like Maharaja, crossing 75 crores gross globally is no less than an achievement. However, it won’t stop here. Now, entry into the 100 crore club is guaranteed, and we need to wait for a few more days.

Maharaja will cross 50 crores net collection in India today, and globally, the number will easily go above 80 crores gross. The global milestone is expected to be crossed during the third weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Will Amitabh Bachchan Taste A Theatrical Success After 4 Long Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News