Maharaja has emerged as a much-needed success for Vijay Sethupathi, who has been continuously delivering successful films, but the majority of them featured him as a supporting actor. Within the opening week itself, the film has managed to cross the milestone of 50 crores at the worldwide box office and is now on its way to becoming a huge success during its theatrical run. Keep reading to know more!

The Nithilan Swaminathan directorial was released on 14th June, and upon its release, it received mostly favorable reviews from critics. After the first day of the first show, positive word-of-mouth spread like wildfire among the audience, and the film has been unstoppable since then. At present, it is achieving milestones on online ticket booking platforms.

Maharaja put on an impressive show during the opening weekend and maintained a good hold during the weekdays. As a result, the film has managed to amass an estimated total of 38.40 crores net at the Indian box office after 7 days. Including taxes, the collection stands at 45.31 crores gross. In the overseas market, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is just about decent, with 8.50 crores gross coming in so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 53.81 crores gross.

Maharaja is reportedly made at a budget of 20 crores. So, if we compare it with a domestic collection of 38.40 crores, the film is yielding box office returns of 18.40 crores. Calculating further, the film is currently enjoying box office returns of 92%, which means it’s already a clean theatrical success. Soon, it’ll achieve 100% returns, which will be the point when the film will secure a hit status at the Indian box office.

Considering the buzz and favorable word-of-mouth, Maharaja is expected to do well during the second weekend. If it manages to show massive growth over the weekend, then there’s an outside chance of entering the 100 crore club globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

