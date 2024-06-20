Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan are gearing up for one of the biggest films of this year—Kalki 2898 AD. It is just a few days away from releasing in the theatres. A social media handle has now posted a copy of the censor certificate, which revealed the film’s runtime and a few details about the movie. Scroll below to find out.

The film was created by Nag Ashwin, who is known for movies like Jathi Ratnalu and Pitta Kathalu. It has been produced by C Ashwin Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and is inspired by Hindu scriptures. According to reports, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Reports suggest the film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore and has been labeled as one of the most expensive Indian films.

On June 20, film enthusiast Christopher Kanagaraj posted the alleged censor board certificate’s copy of Kalki 2898 AD. The picture shows that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer’s film is 180.56 minutes long, meaning that the post-apocalyptic drama is around 3 hours long. The alleged copy also revealed that the board had asked the makers to insert a ‘Disclaimer’ in the beginning with a voiceover about fictional content with cinematic liberties and no intention to hurt any religion [inserted in voiceover].

Kalki 2898 AD’s makers have also been asked to “Insert the card 2898 AD at the beginning of sc2 [Inserted 6000 years after Mahabharata]. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, “If the Content Clicks For Example Animal was 3 hours 21 mins… But people enjoyed This is Just 3 hours and 56 secs all depends on the Content.”

Another reminded, “Rrr was also 3 hours.” For the unversed, SS Rajamouli‘s Oscar-winning movie RRR had a runtime of three hours and two minutes.

Followed by one saying, “Content matters, not the duration. End game was that much longer, Animal was even longer than this. It’s just 56secs, not mins.”

One said, “Very long film. Hope the content is not boring.”

“It’s 3 Hrs 00min 56sec, much needed duration i think,” wrote one user.

And, “What’s the big deal? Animal was 3 hrs 21 min. Jawan was also few minutes short of 3 hrs”

The film’s trailer was released in multiple languages a few days ago, and it received mixed reactions from the fans. In addition to Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD will also feature Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It will be released in theatres on June 27.

