We are just a week away from the release of one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 – Kalki 2898 AD. It is a science-fiction mythological action drama directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars a brilliant cast – Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The trailer and a theme song were dropped a few days ago.

On June 19, the Kalki 2898 AD makers held a special media event for the media in Mumbai. The event was attended by the lead cast and hosted by Rana Daggubati. At the event, Rana asked Amitabh Bachchan about his experience working with Nag Ashwin as Ashwatthama in the movie. Big B praised the director a lot.

The megastar answered, “When Nagi came and explained the idea, for the long time after he left, I kept thinking ‘what the hell is Nagi drinking?’ To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project which is so futuristic (is amazing).”

Amitabh Bachchan also stated how Nag Ashwin made sure he brought to life the vision he had for Kalki in 2898 AD. “During the making of the film, we realised that no matter what he thought of, he actually got all the material, effects, and every kind of vision and visual that he had right. It has been an amazing experience for me to be just a part of it; it’s an experience I will never forget,” shared Bachchan.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Prabhas plays Bhairava, Deepika Padukone plays Sumathi, and Kamal Haasan portrays Supreme Yaskin. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

