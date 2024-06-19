Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the world, and there are several misconceptions about him. Even before he became such a huge star, many misunderstood King Khan, and among such people is the veteran actor Deven Bhojani. Deven recently shared that he had a false impression about Shah Rukh, as he had heard some negative things about the latter. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Deven and Shah Rukh recently worked together in Dunki, which was released last year. Deven played the role of advocate Puru Patel in the film. Before this, the two of them shared the screen space in a couple of films, and over the years, they have become really good friends. However, things weren’t smooth between them during the debut collaboration.

Recently, during an interview with Laksh Maheshwari, Deven Bhojani shared how Shah Rukh Khan busted his false impression. He said, “This was right after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. I was cast as Shah Rukh Khan’s friend. I’d heard about him, that he was this new kid on the block, and he had an attitude. I’d also heard that he’d said some not-so-nice things about Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in interviews.”

Deven Bhojani added, “On the first day, I went and introduced myself to the other actors, but I was hesitant about introducing myself to Shah Rukh. What if he said, ‘So what?’ when I told him who I was? So I kept to myself.” He continued, “I looked back, and it was Shah Rukh. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Shah Rukh. You were so good in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.'”

Deven even shared his experience about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan after so many years. He shared that during the shoot of Dunki, Shah Rukh used to call him Deven sir.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Sharmajee Ki Beti Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Jee Ki Biwi Has Boarded The Ladies Special – Hope She Arrives At The Right Platform!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News