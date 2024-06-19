In the post-pandemic era, several big stars have suffered at the box office, and one such is Salman Khan. Yes, he has delivered films crossing 100 crores and 200 crores in the domestic market, but none of his theatrical releases have matched the stature of Salman’s blockbusters. Finally, the search seems to have ended with Sikandar, which will be released next year. Keep reading to know more!

Salman Khan’s poor form

Even before COVID-19 started, Salman had delivered an underwhelming box office grosser in the form of Dabangg 3. All thanks to his mega-stardom, the film avoided being a debacle. However, in the post-pandemic phase, the audience has become brutal and if the content isn’t good enough, the film is rejected straight away.

Salman Khan’s first theatrical release (as a lead) was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which tanked miserably. His Tiger 3 earned well over 250 crores in India, but due to its exorbitant cost, it didn’t emerge as a clean theatrical success.

Salman to turn the tables with Sikandar?

Salman Khan looked out of form in the last few releases, and it felt like his superstardom wasn’t presented well on the big screen. Even Shah Rukh Khan was out of touch, but Siddharth Anand and Atlee did their best by presenting SRK in larger-than-life roles, putting his stardom to good use on the big screen. It was loved by the audience, and both Pathaan and Jawan went on to fetch record-breaking numbers at the box office.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan being in the massiest avatar to date, what worked for Pathaan and Jawan is that both films impressed the neutral audience with their initial promotional material. They looked like winners from the word go. In the case of Salman Khan, all his previous releases failed to give that impression.

However, with Sikandar, things are looking quite positive for Salman Khan. As Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss is directing the film, fans are hoping that Salman will be presented in the best way possible on the big screen. Also, Salman’s first look from the sets is impressive. All in all, the film has a positive vibe and has the potential to smash previous Eid records.

Here’s the look from Sikandar sets:

