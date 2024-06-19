Sudheer Babu’s latest action thriller, Harom Hara – The Revolt, has failed to impress the box office in its first five days. Despite decent word-of-mouth, the film’s occupancy rate has remained low throughout the week. Read on!

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and produced by Sree Subramanyam Cinemas, Harom Hara – The Revolt stars Sudheer Babu alongside Malvika Sharma, Sunil Varma, and V. Jayaprakash.

Harom Hara – The Revolt received mixed word-of-mouth and reviews and struggled to attract audiences, even on its opening day. The movie opened with an earning of 1.05 crore and saw a 4% drop on Day 2 (Saturday) with 1 crore and a similar figure on Sunday (Day 3). It’s clear that the audience didn’t respond positively to the film based on the weekend numbers.

Despite the long weekend due to Bakrid, Harom Hara – The Revolt couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity and saw a consistent drop in box office collections throughout the week. On Day 4 (Monday), it collected 0.65 crore (a 35% drop from Sunday). As expected, the weekdays didn’t bring in much revenue. On Day 5 (Tuesday), it collected 0.48 crore. The total collection for the five days amounts to a meagre 4.18 crore. The film’s occupancy rate on Tuesday, June 18th, was only 12.76%, indicating a lack of audience interest.

This lacklustre performance raises questions about Sudheer Babu‘s strategy. While he puts immense effort into his projects, the frequency of his releases might dilute audience interest. Some industry insiders suggest he consider focusing on fewer films or even taking a break to revitalize his career.

Adding to Harom Hara’s woes is the current trend of overly stylised action films. The film’s attempt to emulate the success of KGF and Pushpa with its reliance on giant-sized guns and over-the-top action sequences seems to have backfired. Perhaps it’s time to move beyond such tropes and focus on creating more relatable and engaging narratives!

