Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was supposed to be released on August 15 and clash with Singham Again. But now the film has been postponed, and while the new release date has not been announced, it is expected that the film might take up either Diwali or Christmas. However this delay will change the entire dynamics about the film’s box office opening.

Pushpa 2’s Expected Box Office Opening Earlier

Allu Arjun was expected to break records, bringing in 180 – 200 crore gross collection worldwide when it was supposed to release on August 15 despite having a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Out of this, 65 crore was expected from Hindi collection itself.

Now, with the changed release date, the trends suggest a drop in the expectations from Pushpa 2 day 1 box office as well. The opening for Allu Arjun’s film is now expected to be in the range of 150 crore worldwide if it opens on any other date.

A 30 Crore Expected Loss

Although hypothetically, but Pushpa 2 opening would lose almost 30 crore at the box office on day 1 now that it would release on any other day than Independence Day.

The 4-Day Weekend Charm

Pushpa 2 was released on August 15, a four-day weekend that could have increased the numbers for the Allu Arjun starrer. This extra push will now be a rarity on any other release date that the film opts to arrive in the theaters. Now that Pushpa 2 has emptied the slot for August 15, the four-day weekend has been occupied by Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and Shraddha Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2.

Meanwhile, Singham Again has moved forward from August 15 and occupied the Diwali release date, keeping the chances of a clash with Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 intact.

