Pushpa 2 is one of the most highly anticipated Indian films in recent times. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film has immense potential to be a record smasher at the worldwide box office. It’s in a comfortable position to be the highest earner in the actor’s career, and that, too, with a big margin. As the sequel is currently making headlines, let’s take a look at Allu’s highest-grossing films of all time!

Pushpa 2 grabs headlines for a not-so-good reason!

Till the time the biggie hits theatres, it is bound to make ripples with every update related to it. However, the latest development is not good, as the makers are reportedly planning to postpone their film. Yes, you read that right! The Pushpa sequel is reportedly shifting from its 15th August release date as director Sukumar needs more time to make a perfect sequel. This report hasn’t gone down well with fans, and they are expressing their anger on social media.

Multiple delays, but Pushpa 2 will still rule!

Basically, too many postponements spoil the buzz for any film, but in the case of Pushpa 2, it’s acting reversely. The audience is already excited to watch this magnum opus on the big screen. Even if it hits theatres today, in the absence of a trailer, it will fetch fantastic numbers at the box office. So, such unavoidable delays are only raising the curiosity among the viewers. Also, the makers are making sure to keep the buzz intact by releasing promotional material in between.

So, rest assured, Pushpa 2 will storm ticket windows regardless of whether it arrives sooner or later!

Pushpa 2 will easily topple Allu Arjun’s highest grosser

As of now, Pushpa is Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, with 353.24 crores gross. As Pushpa 2 has the potential of grossing 150 crores on the opening day, surpassing 353.24 crores looks like a cakewalk. So, it looks like a done deal for the Pushpa sequel to be Allu’s highest-grosser.

Take a look at Allu Arjun‘s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (collection in gross):

Pushpa – 353.24 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 273.18 crores Sarrainodu – 126 crores Duvvada Jagannadham – 120 crores Race Gurram – 104 crores Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India – 95 crores S/O Satyamurthy – 92 crores Julayi – 69 crores Iddarammayilatho – 53 crores Badrinath – 52 crores

