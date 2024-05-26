Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is said to be the next big thing in Indian cinema in terms of box office business. Despite the COVID scare, the first installment did really well, and its Hindi version surprised everyone. In the past, we have seen how sequels of successful South films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter had a blast at ticket windows. Now, expectations are very high for the Pushpa sequel. Keep reading to know more!

Brand of Pushpa to shatter the Hindi market!

While we call Pushpa a success, it is to be noted that the film enjoyed all the limelight due to the blockbuster performance of the Hindi dubbed version. After the theatrical run, the Hindi version became a rage with its reception on OTT and TV. All thanks to the performance of Allu Arjun, songs, and catchy dialogues, the film became a modern-day cult.

So, now, the Pushpa franchise has become larger than life, and Pushpa 2 is like an upcoming big event. The brand value will definitely attract footfalls in large numbers, and if it manages to be a solo release on Independence Day, keep yourself ready to hear some unreal box office numbers.

Pushpa 2 won’t cross KGF Chapter 2’s growth!

The craze for South films has increased immensely in the Hindi belt. The attraction is especially high if there’s a sequel factor in play. Talking about Baahubali: The Beginning, the Hindi version of the film did a business of 5.15 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office, but when Baahubali 2: The Conclusion arrived, it amassed a massive 41 crores on day 1. If calculated, it was a jump of 696.11%.

Coming to KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi), the film has clocked 2.10 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. With all the hype and craze for the sequel, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) managed to rake in a humongous 53.95 crores on the opening day. This was a phenomenal growth of 2469.05% if part 1 and part 2’s openings are compared.

While Baahubali’s growth could be easily covered by Pushpa 2 (Hindi), beating KGF Chapter 1 to KGF Chapter 2 growth is simply not possible. To cross 2469.05% growth, the Pushpa sequel will need to earn an unprecedented 86 crores on day 1 with its Hindi version, and that’s impossible. For the unversed, Pushpa (Hindi) had earned 3.33 crores on day 1.

