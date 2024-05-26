IF has crossed a significant milestone in the North American box office—the live-action animated fantasy movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming in the lead roles. Actor John Krasinski once again donned the director’s hat for the movie and has also played a significant role in it. Scroll below for more.

The movie was released last week and clashed with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in the cinemas, yet it managed to hold a secure spot in the box office charts. It had a reported budget of $110 million and has an ensemble voice cast that includes Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Awkwafina, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, and more, in addition to the live-action cast members.

As per Deadline’s report, IF has crossed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. It has earned the third spot at the box office with its $63.2 million cume. Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski’s movie made $20.7 million on the weekend, according to the media outlet, and sits behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. Both movies opened to over $30 million.

The critics might not have been impressed by John Krasinski’s IF, but the audiences are loving it, it seems, as the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes is a solid 87%. On the CineScore platform, the fantasy movie has received an A, and word of mouth for it is quite positive, working in IF’s favor.

According to The Numbers’ tally, IF has collected $70.7 million globally so far. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando predicts a $15 million to $18 million increase from its second weekend. It was released on May 17 and is still running in the theatres.

