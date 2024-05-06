During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on April 30, actress Emily Blunt shared her experience kissing her co-stars, which, according to her, was not always pleasant.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who has starred as a leading actress in several films since her breakout role opposite Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.” has kissed many co-stars over the years, including recently Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy.

In a recent interview, The Fall Guy actress confessed feeling nauseated after kissing a few co-stars. During the Howard Stern interview, the British actress opened up about chemistry with her co-stars for each of her movies, revealing on multiple occasions, “I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked.” While the actress wouldn’t disclose the names, she elaborated, “I have had chemistry with people who… I have not had a good time working with them.”

Blunt then explained they might share a great rapport off-screen, but it sometimes translates poorly in the movies. The actress added it’s easier to jump into intimate shots with fellow actors with whom she shares a great rapport.

The actress continued, despite her effort to establish chemistry with certain co-stars; sometimes, she felt gross kissing them. When Stern asked. “Have you wanted to throw up?” she replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely,” adding, “I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.”

The Oppenheimer actress explained she has to find something she loves about her co-star before she can shoot an intimate scene. She said, “I think my feeling is I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something, even if it’s one thing. It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people, they’re polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and lean into that.”

While Blunt wouldn’t disclose the names of the actors who made her sick, she did praise a few of her co-stars, including Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.

The actress, who was at Stern’s show promoting her new action-comedy The Fall Guy, assured fans that her on-screen chemistry with Ryan Gosling was authentic.

