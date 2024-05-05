Ryan Gosling is enjoying the amazing reviews he’s receiving for his latest release, The Fall Guy. The action comedy, directed by David Leitch, also stars Emily Blunt. Last year, Ryan left everyone impressed with his amazing performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film also stars Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, and others.

Along with the movie, Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ song also became a huge hit. The song received so much love that it was also nominated for an Oscar. The Barbie actor also performed the song during the Academy Awards this year. Ryan’s performance with other Kens was so fantastic that netizens couldn’t stop thanking him for adding spark to a comparatively dull Oscars.

Ryan Gosling’s Fear While I’m Just Ken Oscar Performance

As viewers, we saw Ryan Gosling giving out all his ‘kenergy’ for his I’m Just Ken performance on stage. However, the actor was worried about something during his Oscar act. The Fall Guy actor was recently asked what was the scariest thing about his Oscar performance, and Ryan’s answer has something to do with Simu Liu.

Ryan Gosling answered, “Whether Simu is going to re-tear his Achilles heel ’cause he had already torn it. And then, just in his amazing show of camaraderie and Kenergy, he showed up to dance with a torn Achilles.” When asked if the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’ star tore his Achilles or not, Ryan responded, “I don’t know. Doing something bad*ss, I’m sure. I caught him a few times almost doing a back flip, and I was like, ‘My dude, chill’.”

‘I’m Just Ken’ didn’t win an Oscar in the Best Song category this year, but another song from Barbie did. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ song from the 2023 film starring Ryan and Margot Robbie won the Academy’s Best Original Song award.

