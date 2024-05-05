Red Notice is one of the biggest Netflix movies released in 2021. The action comedy heist thriller brought together three big Hollywood stars: Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film received an amazing response from the viewers.

It has been three years since Red Notice was released, and many are waiting for an update on the sequel. The film has an interesting ending that teases us with the possibility of more. Fans also loved Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson’s camaraderie on screen. Even the script is almost ready. So what’s the issue? Well, there’s a disappointing update. Reynolds and Johnson are reportedly why the sequel was not yet happening.

Red Notice 2 Delay: Was There A Feud Between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson reportedly didn’t get along on the sets of Red Notice. The Deadpool & Wolverine star was miffed with The Rock’s habit of arriving late on the sets. Reportedly, the Jungle Cruise star once arrived five hours late on sets, which made Ryan furious, and they fought. The fight allegedly led to Ryan and Dwayne not talking to each other for years.

The TMZ report also mentions that things have been okay between the Red Notice actors now. But there is nothing concrete about their collaboration for Red Notice 2.

Now, we can only wait for Netflix and the movie’s team to announce Red Notice 2. The movie was quite entertaining, and we would love to see our favourite John Hartley and Nolan Booth on another exciting adventure. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds will be next seen in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which also stars Hugh Jackman. The MCU film is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024. The Rock’s next movies include “Red Notice” and “Moana 2.”

