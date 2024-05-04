Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds pitched several ideas to Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Ryan and Kevin spent all their wit on making this upcoming MCU film. In an interview, the duo recently opened up about it, and Ryan revealed some of his ideas were under the $10 million budget. Keep scrolling for more.

The makers are gearing up for the action-packed first R-rated movie of the MCU to hit the screens. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine after hanging his claws in 2017’s Logan. The film’s trailer had already left a positive impression on the fans, and now these interesting tidbits are adding to the people’s anticipation.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Feige poured their heart into their interview with Empire Magazine, where Feige revealed how Ryan smothered him with various ideas about Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel boss revealed that one of Ryan’s ideas was a Rashomon story. Feige recalled, “Rashomon story about Wolverine and Deadpool and something that they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives.” He added, “It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way.”

However, Kevin Feige admitted, “The truth is, I wasn’t even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet. I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into [the MCU], and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits. But the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds added, “I went back to the drawing board, and I wrote up about 18 different treatments. Some of them almost like a Sundance film, a budget of under $10 million, sort of using the IP in a way that they previously hadn’t used, and I pitched bigger movies, and I pitched things in-between.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer revealed, “We definitely spun our wheels a little bit trying to find the reason for this movie to be.” The most coveted duo of Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on the big screens in July this year.

